Late Statistician General, Harry For Burial April 22

The late Statistician-General of the Federation, Simon Harry will be laid to rest on April 22, the family has said.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Harry died on April 13 at the age of 57.

In his funeral rites which was released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday, a service of songs will be held for him on April 19 in Abuja after which his body will depart the National Hospital Abuja to the University of Jos Teaching Hospital in Plateau State on April 20.

According to the burial arrangement, another service of songs will be held in his honour at the Seventh Day Adventist Mission in Plateau State on April 21.

He will, thereafter, be laid to rest on April 22 at his family compound in Jengre, Plateau State.

Harry was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Statistician-General of the Federation in August last year.

He joined the Federal Office of Statistics as Statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive Director of Statistics in 2019.

In the course of his civil service career, he has contributed to several reform initiatives including the reform of the then Federal Office of Statistics which was transformed to the current National Bureau of Statistics.

Harry’s other achievements include contributions to reforming Nigeria’s Statistical System which resulted in the creation and establishment of state bureau of statistics at the sub-national level.

The late Statistician General was a member of many professional bodies in Nigeria and abroad.

The deceased was happily married and his marriage is blessed with children.