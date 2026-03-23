London Jewish Ambulances Torched In Suspected Antisemitic Attack

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Four ambulances belonging to Hatzola Northwest, a volunteer Jewish emergency medical service, were deliberately set on fire in Golders Green, north London, in what police are investigating as a suspected antisemitic hate crime.

The vehicles, part of a fleet operated by the charity registered Hatzola Northwest Trust, were parked outside a synagogue.

Explosions, likely triggered by oxygen and medical gas canisters on board, shattered windows of nearby buildings and forced some residents to evacuate as firefighters worked to control the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade deployed multiple engines and about 40 firefighters. No injuries were reported, but all four ambulances were destroyed.

The Metropolitan Police have launched a full criminal investigation and are treating the incident as an antisemitic hate crime.

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Officers are reviewing CCTV and appealing for public assistance, noting that footage appears to show masked suspects approaching the vehicles before igniting them.

No arrests have yet been made. Patrols around Jewish community sites have been stepped up, and leaders from local faith communities have been engaged to support reassurance efforts.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer strongly condemned the attack, calling it a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack.

He said, “My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news. Antisemitism has no place in our society. Anyone with any information must come forward to the police.”

Other senior figures, including Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and faith leaders, denounced the violence as sickening and an assault on community safety and shared values.

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Hatzola Northwest is part of the broader Hatzalah network, a Jewish volunteer emergency medical service model established to provide rapid first response care to communities including in the UK.

The service operates around the clock, responding to thousands of calls annually and supplementing regular ambulance services with faster local support.

While internationally known volunteer groups like Hatzalah serve all people in their catchment area regardless of faith or background, the targeted vehicles were clearly identified as being part of a Jewish community ambulance service, heightening concerns among residents.

The attack comes amid wider concerns over a rise in antisemitic incidents across the UK.

Groups tracking hate crimes have documented a significant increase in reported antisemitic offences over recent years, particularly following periods of heightened geopolitical tensions.

Local volunteer organisations, including Shomrim, condemned the incident and emphasized the importance of protecting emergency services that benefit the whole community. Faith leaders and civil society figures reiterated calls for unity and lawful action to prevent hate motivated violence.

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Authorities continue to urge anyone with video, photos, or witness accounts to contact the Metropolitan Police.

Officials have stressed that the investigation remains active and that community safety is a top priority.