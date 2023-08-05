Man United Fans Blast New Goalkeeper, Onana On Social Media, Liken Him To Maguire

Manchester United’s new goalkeeper, Andre Onana has been likened to Harry Maguire after conceding in a friendly on Saturday.

Onana conceded the goal from almost the centre in the pre-season game against RC Lens at Old Trafford.

Florian Sotoka unleashed a shot from 45 yards after he intercepted a miscalculated pass by Diogo Dalot. Onana was out of his goalpost when the ball flew into his net.

Although United won 3-1, the Cameroonian has been on the receiving end.

“I’m responsible for everything. I’m the big man at the back so I take all the critics and all the pressure for me,” Onana said after the game.

Onana is the replacement of David Degae who lost favour with the manager. Onana came in the transfer window from Inter Milan for £47.2m (55m euro).

Fans took to social media to mock the 27-year-old Cameroonian.

A fan with a Twitter handle, @Cypy254 said, “Onana trying to show Maguire his net worth.”

We Maguire fans needs an apology from Onana for screaming against ex United captain 🤫🤫🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/JHTFLhfjoq — [email protected] (@Nithinkottaram) August 5, 2023

Another fan @Sonjoe_Kutuh, tweeted, “Onana: They think Maguire is alone?”

Comfort Mpofu with Twitter handle @Comfort_mpofu1 said, “Welcome to the EPL Mr Onana.”

I think Maguire is Onana's role model 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n1v6k6PxII — Alpha King (@nellyson256) August 5, 2023

A fan @itzlaramiles tweeted, “Just seeing the Onana howler. Man United are finished even before the season starts. They have Mason Mount missing sitters, Antony who can’t dribble to save his life, Casemiro bagging red cards for fun, and Maguire who gifts opponent goals.”

A United fan, @kazidris tweeted, “LOL Onana got packed so hard bro started fixing his socks.”

But Owen with the handle @OwenUnitedView defended Onana saying, “Criticising Onana, a sweeper keeper, for being high up the pitch when his team is comfortably in possession on the halfway line is just bizarre.”