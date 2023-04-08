Many Feared Dead As Gunmen Attack IDP Camp In Benue

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Many refugees at Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State have been reportedly killed by armed men.

The camp was invaded by armed men on Friday night.

The State’s Police Spokesperson, Catherine Anene, confirmed the report to THE WHISTLER on Saturday.

She said, “It is true that there was an attack but we are on our way to the scene of the crime to get details. Policemen are on the ground and I cannot speak from afar”.

The recent incident occurred less than 72 hours after 46 persons were reportedly killed by suspected armed herders in the Umogidi community, Entekpa Adoka district in the Otukpo LGA of the state.

A day before, armed men had invaded the community and killed three persons on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the Igbobi community in Apa LGA of the state was also attacked and three persons were killed.