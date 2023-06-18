Matawalle Not Declared Wanted, Says EFCC 

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has denied declaring ex-Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, wanted.

The Commission is reacting to a publication made by Sunday Tribune , which reported that the ex-governor was declared wanted by the Commission.

According to the “purported report”, the Commission had also requested the Department of State Service, DSS, to arrest Matawalle “anywhere he is seen”.

EFCC said “Without prejudice to the case involving the former governor, the report is incorrect as the Commission has yet to declare Matawalle wanted or solicit the assistance of any Agency, including the DSS, to effect his arrest.

“The Commission has standard procedure for declaring persons wanted and communicating same to the public, not through faceless “security sources””.

Recall last month, THE WHISTLER reported the ongoing rift between the ex-Zamfara state governor and the EFCC.

Matawalle had accused the Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa of breach of trust and abuse of office.

He said: “I will also demand that Abdulrasheed Bawa excuse himself and surrender himself for investigation, as I and some eminent Nigerians have evidence of corrupt practices, breach of public trust and abuse of office against him and the commission led by him.

“Importantly, he needs to come clean with Nigerians on the way and manner he has prosecuted the anti-corruption fight.

“He needs to explain among others how seized assets by the EFCC are being sold without adherence to due process.”

The governor further asked that Bawa should explain, for instance, how he assumed the “role of the plaintiff, prosecutor and jury and how he has executed his brand of plea bargaining with suspected criminals and saboteurs of the Nigerian economy and agenda who instead of being put on trial, are walking freely all over Nigeria.

Meanwhile, in response to his allegations the Commission had dared Matawalle to provide concrete proof to his claims.

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER, the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the Commission will not be drawn into a “mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources

“If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans – provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations.”

Uwujaren said the Commission alerted the public about plans by some of the alleged corrupt politically exposed persons to flee the country ahead of May 29.