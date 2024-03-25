KURIGA KIDNAP: ‘No Ransom Was Paid’ — Kaduna Govt

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that no ransom was paid for the freedom of the 137 schoolchildren abducted from the Kuriga primary and secondary school in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) in Kaduna State.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed the information while briefing the press at the State House on Monday.

“As promised by Mr. President, they have been rescued. No ransom was paid,” Idris said.

The school children abducted on March 7 were announced to have been released by the Kaduna State government on March 24, following the collaboration of the military and local security agencies in Zamfara State where the captors held them hostage.

“The president has also charged security agencies to make sure kidnappings are brought to a halt, and all the perpetrators of kidnapping will be fished out and punished,” Idris said.

The minister commended the National Security Adviser (NSA) and service chiefs for the role they played in securing the release of the schoolchildren.

According to SBM Intelligence, a security assessment and consulting firm, Kaduna topped the chart as the state with the highest number of kidnapped cases with no fewer than 132 cases recorded from 2019 to March 15, 2024.

Within the period under review, no fewer than 3,969 residents have also been kidnapped by non-state government actors, making the state one of the most volatile areas in North West Nigeria.