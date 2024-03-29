Naira Trades At N1,309 Per Dollar As Nigeria’s Economy Records Over $1.5bn Inflow

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Central Bank of Nigeria recorded an inflow of over $1.5bn into the economy over the past few days, indicating that its monetary policy efforts are working positively.

The Bank’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali made the assertions on Thursday.

She noted that data available to the apex bank indicated that the inflows resulted from the Bank’s concerted effort to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

According to her, the Naira has also continued to record gains in the Autonomous Foreign Exchange market as it traded at N1,309/$1 as against N1,611/$1 in the second week of March 2024.

While noting that Thursday’s rate signified that the Naira was headed in the right direction, she assured that the Yemi Cardoso-led CBN would remain committed to ensuring the stability of the market and the appropriate pricing of the Naira against other major currencies worldwide.

It will be recalled that the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced a two-percent increase in its benchmark rate from 22.75 oer cent to 24.75 per cent last Tuesday.

During his post-meeting briefing, the Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso had reiterated that the CBN had cleared all verified foreign exchange backlog, underscoring the fact that liquidity would improve in the foreign exchange market.

The Bank conducted the Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) auction of N1.64tn on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at stop rates of 16.24 per cent, 17 per cent, and 21.124 per cent for the 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day tenors, respectively.