NASARAWA: Controversy As Police Deny N10m Was Paid To Free Akwanga LG Chairman

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Controversies have trailed the release of the abducted Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr Safiyanu Andaha, who was reported to have paid up to N50 million as ransom before being set free alongside others.

Recall Andaha alongside three others were abducted on the Akwanga-Andaha road, on Monday night, and his release was confirmed 24 hours later.

Advertisement

While their release appeared a welcome development, considering the timeframe of their abduction and freedom, various media organisations (NOT THE WHISTLER) had reported that a ransom was paid.

Some of the reports quoted payment of ransom ranging from N10 million to N50 million, but the police in Nasarawa State refuted the claims.

“No ransom was paid. The victim and the person the abductors contacted confirmed to us that no dime was paid,” the state’s police spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel, told Punch.

“They were released at about 8.40 pm (Tuesday) due to sustained pressure mounted on them by our operatives deployed on their trail,” he further clarified.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the chairman along with his friends, released from captivity have been taken to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Keffi for medical attention.