Nations Cup: Tickets For Ivory Coast Vs Nigeria Match Sold Out

The tickets for the Nations Cup Group A clash between Ivory Coast and Nigeria have been sold out.

The hosts will slug it out with the Super Eagles at the Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe on January 18.

The clash is billed as one of the top games in the competition, and with 16 days to the encounter, the tickets have been officially sold out.

The Super Eagles will parade African Football King, Victor Osimhen, and many other top football stars who will entertain the fans with their talent, skills and goals.

The hosts country, Ivory Coast can boast of the likes of Sebastian Haller, Frank Kessie, Nicolas Pepe and Ibrahim Sangare.

The tickets for the game are in three categories, category one is priced at N21,578.40 ($24), while category two goes for N14,385.60 ($16) and the third category is priced at N7,192.80 ($8).

The other sold out matches are Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea vs G’Bissau, Senegal vs Cameroon and Egypt vs Ghana.

Ivory Coast and Nigeria have clashed 19 times with the Super Eagles winning seven, and the Elephants recording six wins with the other six encounters ending in draws.

Ivory Coast will open their Nations Cup campaign against Guinea-Bissau in the opening match on January 13, while Nigeria will take on Equatorial Guinea a day later.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have won the Nations Cup trophy three times, with the last one coming in 2013, Ivory Coast have won it twice with their last triumph coming in 2015.