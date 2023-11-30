NBS, UNDP, NEMA Unveil Flood Impact Assessment Report

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Statistician-General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, has launched the Nigeria Flood Impact, Recovery, and Mitigation Assessment Report.

Adeniran While speaking at the event said the report was a joint effort between the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and aims to evaluate the 2022 flood’s impact on households across the country.

“The report is aimed at assessing and estimating the impact of the 2022 floods that ravaged many parts of the country.

“This is to provide evidence for the government to take necessary palliative measures, as well as put in plans to minimize or forestall any future occurrence,” he said.

Adeniran stated that the purpose of the report is to gauge the extent of the damage caused by the 2022 floods, offering valuable data for the government to enact necessary relief measures and develop strategies to prevent future occurrences.

He highlighted the importance of the research and pointed out its insights into households’ resilience and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the disaster.

Adeniran stated that the assessment focused on six states—Anambra, Jigawa, Bayelsa, Delta, Kogi, and Nasarawa—examining the specific losses suffered by households and acknowledging the challenges confronted by affected communities.

“The survey was designed to delve into the micro-level effects experienced by households in the most affected states.

“This was done by examining the losses incurred by those households, while also recognizing the challenges faced by affected communities,” he said.