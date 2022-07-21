NCC Boss, Danbatta Elected Into Governing Council Of Nigerian Academy Of Engineering

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has been elected into the Governing Council of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE), the regulator has said.

The Council of NAE is the highest decision-making body of the Academy. The Council oversees the country’s highest professional bodies in science, technology and engineering.

The commission said on Thursday that the message was conveyed by Honorary Secretary of the Academy, Christy Adelowo.

Based on the message communicated to the NCC, the EVC and other council members will serve for two years.

“The Council can count on my intellectual and moral support towards the achievement of the overall objectives of the Academy”, Danbatta said.

Danbatta was inducted a Fellow of NAE on June 21, 2018, during the Annual Lecture and Investiture of 10th President of the Academy.

The regulator added, “Danbatta’s contributions to the engineering profession has been eloquently attested to, with a number of public lectures, including one at the Academy on November 9, 2016, titled ‘The National Broadband Plan as Catalyst for Social and Economic Transformation: The NCC Mandate’.

“On June 23, 2021, Danbatta received a special recognition from the NAE in appreciation of his contributions through remarkable implementation of various programmes of the Commission which has seen very purposeful collaborations with the academia and other professional institutions in science and technology towards the advancement of the socio-economic development of Nigeria.”

The NCC boss was a two-term member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).