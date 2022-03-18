NCC Urges Lagos Business School To Overhaul Telecoms-Related Training Programmes

The Nigerian Communications Commission has tasked its training partner, the Lagos Business School of Pan-Atlantic University to review its existing training courses to meet the commission’s human capital development needs.

The commission said in a statement on Friday that overhauling existing courses will be a pre-requisite for reviewing their existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Adeleke Adewolu, said the NCC engages in staff training to build managerial and technical skills required to manage the telecoms regulatory environment in Nigeria.

The EVC spoke to the LBS delegation led by the School’s Director, Executive Education, Victor Banji.

Adewolu said, “I thank the LBS for its collaboration with NCC over the years in the area of human capital development. However, we expect that LBS will work with NCC to see how we can collectively overhaul the existing courses and bring new course to NCC’s attention which we would, in turn, subject to our training need analysis.

“This may result in a review of our existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards making our relationship much stronger and more mutually beneficial.”

The commission listed the areas of interest as courses on performance appraisal management, policy formulation and execution, risk management, technical report writing, telecoms-related training, tariff and competition management.

The NCC said, “Other areas of focus in meeting educational needs of the sector, include indigenous digital skills development, sponsoring of hackathon, provision of research grants to the academia, endowment of professorial chairs in universities, and the acceleration of digital infrastructure deployment across the country to boost digital literacy and skills for Nigeria’s socio-economic development.”

Banji earlier in his speech acknowledged the role of the commission in the development of the telecom sector.

He said, “As the Commission responsible for creating an enabling environment for telecom operators and allied stakeholders in the industry, as well as ensuring the provision of qualitative and efficient telecommunications services throughout the country, NCC has earned a reputation as a foremost Telecom regulatory agency in Africa.

“Our conviction at LBS is that telecommunications penetration is one of the critical developments required to transform poverty into prosperity. Our thesis is simple: the access to and use of mobile telephony contributes to the health of the population and efficiency of the economy.

“It is equally a lever for poverty reduction as contained in Goal One of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”