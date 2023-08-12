NIGER: Ambassador Debunks Report That Nigerian Embassy Burnt Down

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Ambassador to Niger Republic, Liti Auwalu, has debunked the viral report that the Nigerian embassy in Niger was burnt down by protesters in the country.

Auwalu made this known in a statement on Saturday where he explained that although protesters attempted to enter the embassy, security operatives around the building contained the situation and prevented them from entering.

He confirmed that a video circulating online showing the burning of the Chancery building in Niamey is fake.

The statement read in part, ”It has been brought to our notice that fake videos showing the torching of the Chancery Building in Niamey by protesters is circulating on various social media platforms.

“The Embassy wishes to inform the general public that even though protesters tried to gain access to the Embassy on July 30, 2023, the Nigerien Military and Police Authorities promptly curtailed the situation.

“At the moment, the Embassy is well guarded by the Nigerien Military and other Security Authorities.

“We reiterate that the videos are fake and as such the general public is enjoined to disregard such videos.”