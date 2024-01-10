How Academia Can Unlock Potential Of Nigeria’s Blue Economy — NIMASA Boss

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh has underscored the role of academia in advancing Nigeria’s Blue Economy.

During a visit by the University of Lagos (UNILAG) management team, led by Vice Chancellor Professor Folasade Ogunsola, Dr. Jamoh expressed NIMASA’s commitment to developing the Institute of Maritime Studies (IMS) within UNILAG.

He urged UNILAG to formulate and execute a five-year action plan, positioning the IMS as a research hub for elevating the Blue Economy, considering Nigeria’s abundant maritime potential.

Jamoh said he envisions significant research milestones, international collaboration, and the Institute contributing to Nigeria’s global prominence in maritime education.

He emphasised the need for harmonizing the Memoranda of Understanding signed with sixteen universities, providing guidance to UNILAG’s IMS.

He said: “In the next four to five years, both NIMASA and UNILAG should be able to boast of important research milestones achieved by the Institute of Maritime Studies leading to recommendations and action plans geared towards the development of Nigeria’s Blue Economy.

Considering the fact that maritime is global by nature, the Institute should also have an international focus with students from other African countries welcomed, in order to broaden the scope of learning and thereby positioning Nigeria as a hub for maritime education as well”.

UNILAG’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ogunsola, assured NIMASA of the university’s commitment to transforming maritime education in Nigeria.

She sought NIMASA’s support to complete the UNILAG-IMS building project and emphasized partnership with local and international entities to position UNILAG as a maritime education powerhouse through developing and grooming the right capacities, driving relevant research, ensuring proper certification, securing industry engagement and facilitating exchange opportunities for students, for global relevance.