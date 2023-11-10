Female Student Emerges Best As FUTA Graduates 3,491

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A female student of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Miss Oluwanifemi Favour Olajuyigbe has emerged the best graduating student in the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.93.

The University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adenike Temidayo Oladiji who disclosed this on Friday in Akure, Ondo State, during a briefing heralding the 33rd convocation of the institution, stated that 3,491 students would be conferred with first degrees during the event.

Oladiji stated that 195 students of the university completed their programmes with first-class honours, 1,510 with second class honours (upper division), 1,515 students with second class honours (lower division) while 254 and two students are graduating with third class and pass respectively.

The first female Vice Chancellor of the institution further disclosed that the university will also confer Postgraduate Diploma, Master and Doctoral degrees on 1,806 graduates.

“Postgraduate Diploma- 490, Postgraduate Diploma in Management – 61, Master of Business Administration- 86, Masters- 940, PhD-229 .

“The 33 Convocation Ceremony begins today and peaks on the 17 and 18 of November with the award of Diploma and certificates, first and postgraduate degrees,” she said.

Oladiji added that one of the highlights of the events will be the Convocation Lecture with the title, ‘Knowledge and Research: The Foundation of Prosperous Economy’ which will be delivered by the Minister Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani.

“FUTA aspires to be a world-class University of Technology and Centre of Excellence in Training, Research and Service Delivery. Currently, we have active collaborations with universities in the USA, UK, Germany, China, Brazil, India, and Ghana. The details are in FUTA’s Giant Strides XI.

“Visiting professorship and scholar positions for academics from the Diaspora have been instituted to enrich the quality of training and research in the University. Currently, 19 scholars have been engaged. They are from South Africa (6), Namibia (1), USA (1), UK (4) Canada (2), Germany (1), Malaysia (1) and Australia (2) and New Zealand (1),” she said.