Nigerians Demand Pantami’s Resignation Over Alleged Link To Al-Qaeda

Nigeria’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has been asked to resign after another report allegedly linking him to Al Qaeda.

Pantami has been on the number one trend on Twitter on Friday with #PantamiResign following another local media claimed he said a former Al Qaeda leader, Osama Bin Laden, was a “better Muslim.”

Bin Laden had on September 11, 2001 masterminded a terrorist attack on the World Trade Centre Twin Tower in the United States leader to over 3,000 deaths from different nationalities.

@Wolexz_Trick tweeted, “He should resign! You can’t be a minister and have any sort of linking and we don’t care if it’s an allegation!

@jrnaib2 said, “It’s just sad that people that are really affected by this insurgence are the ones that would quickly turn it into a religious or ethnic sentiment!”

“The same way you fired Kemi Adeosun because she forged a National Youth Service Corp certificate, Pantami also can’t continue serving as minister in a secular country like Nigeria.”

@patriarchyLordd tweeted, “CJN was forced to step down based on allegations levelled against him but Isa Pantami is still the Communication Minister with the allegations against him.

“These present people in top political positions in Nigeria are all ambassadors of double standards.”

@mickeynons4u said, “The call for #PantamiResign is compulsory and any serious govt shouldn’t have in the first place make Pantami a minister.

“A Terrorist becoming a member of presidential cabinet makes it credible that the govt is supporting terrorism.”

But some Nigerians are opposed to the call for his resignation saying citizens should not be misled.

@Nasir_Presido said, “Arewa wakeup from slumber. It is obvious Pantami’s National Identity Number registration is ruining their plans, and is becoming so effective that’s why they’re trending #PantamiResign. the foreign groups may not literally relate him with such allegations, but believe me, the bush rats are using the house.”

@1ijmuhd tweeted, “The call for #PantamiResign isn’t necessary, let’s not be misled.”

