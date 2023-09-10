We’ll Deal With Traditional Rulers Harbouring Bandits – North East Governors Vow

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

North East Governors have vowed to deal with traditional rulers whom they accused of harbouring bandits ravaging the zone.

Advertisement

The Northeast Governors’ Forum (NEGF), comprising Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, and Yobe with the Governors of Gombe and Taraba represented by the Deputy Governors, disclosed this at its 8th meeting held in Maiduguri, Borno State, Saturday.

The governors acknowledged the migration of terrorists into the North East and the role of traditional rulers by “giving them shelter and cover to commit crimes within the subregion”.

“The Forum is aware that some traditional rulers and other local authorities are conniving with the bandits” while vowing to deal with anyone found guilty.

“The Forum unanimously resolved to decisively deal with any Traditional ruler or community leader that is found to be harbouring or conniving with the bandits,” the governors said.

Similarly, they discussed the proliferation of legal and illegal mining in the region and how it has become a challenge considering its adverse effects on insecurity.

Advertisement

The governors admitted that certain groups and individuals have been found to have abused the mining leases issued to them.

“The Forum calls on the respective Governments to enforce compliance with the provisions of local consent as contained in Nigeria’s Mining Policy. The Forum reiterated its call for strict compliance with the provisions of the Land Use Act”.

On the issue of climate change in the region, the forum noted that environmental degradation is a major issue affecting the subregion.

“The issue of flooding that had affected the States leading to destruction of properties and loss of livelihoods is increasing the sufferings of the people.

“This has been compounded by the silting of our rivers as well as deforestation brought about by the massive charcoal business.

Advertisement

“There is the need for the Federal Government’s intervention in the area of desilting the rivers,” the governor demanded.

The forum also demanded effective control of deforestation with stern regulation to local authorities against compromise to granting approvals for such businesses.

“The Forum has resolved to key into the Global Initiative of Carbon Credi, the Great Green Wall and other initiatives that will mitigate the devastating impact of climate change in the subregion,” the governors resolved.