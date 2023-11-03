NLC, TUC Demand Removal Of Imo Police Commissioner Over Attack On Ajaero

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have revealed that the unions will no longer guarantee peace and harmony in the country.

The labour unions through the NLC Deputy President, Adeyanju Adawale and TUC Deputy President Tommy Okon said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday.

The decision is following the assault of the NLC president Joe Ajaero on Wednesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Recall that THE WHISTLER reported that Ajaero had accused the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and the Commissioner of Police in the state of assault and kidnapping.

Speaking on the issue and the Labour union resolution, Okon said, “The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Ahmed Barde should not only be investigated but should be removed over his unprofessional behaviour immediately.

“The Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force and all other officers in Owerri, through whom the police commissioner supervised the brutalization and humiliation of President Ajaero and all other workers be relieved of his office and stripped of his commission.

“Mr Nwaneri Chinasa, Adviser on Special Duty who supervised the terror of workers and brutality meted to the NLC President to be arrested immediately and prosecuted for his crime against the NLC and workers.

“We demand an immediate and unbiased thorough professional medical examination of comrade Ajaero in light of the physical and psychological injuries inflicted on him.

“Other workers and journalists subjected to inhuman treatment by hope Uzodimma group be treated by the state and all the properties lost be restored immediately.”

The union noted that in the event its resolutions are not met, it will no longer guarantee industrial peace in the country.

“We further resolved that in the event the government fails to further resolve or comply with any of all the conditions above stated, NLC, TUC and their affiliates will no longer guarantee industrial peace and harmony in Nigeria beginning Wednesday 8 November 2023” Okon added.

He also said that a joint meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the two labour unions will be held to decide the next course of action.