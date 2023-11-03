Anambra Govt Approves N1.2bn For Water Rehabilitation Project

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) at its meeting on Wednesday approved the sum of N71,356,802.79 for the renovation and rehabilitation of the Ministry Of Justice Zonal Offices across the state.

The renovation and rehabilitation which is the first phase is intended to create a conducive zonal Offices, and a comfortable environment for the staff working in the offices.

Advertisement

According to the Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, the council also approved, N1,204,200,118 for a state wide reactivation and rehabilitation of 67 borehole water schemes.

He said: “Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC), at its meeting of Wednesday, November 1, 2023, approved the release of N71,356,802.79 for the renovation/rehabilitation of Ministry of Justice Zonal Offices across Anambra State (Phase 1).

“The intervention is intended to avail the Zonal Offices, outstations and their staff a befitting and conducive working environment through a modest but effective renovation and rehabilitation that shall correct years of hapless neglect by past governments.

“ANSEC also approved the award of contracts for the massive statewide Reactivation/Rehabilitation of 67 Borehole Water Schemes (Phase 1) in Anambra State. The total contract sum is N1,204,200,118.”

Advertisement

He said the contract for the renovation of the Ministry of Justice Zonal Offices was awarded to Noble Gate Enterprises and the work is expected to be completed within a period of 4 months from the date of payment of mobilization fee.