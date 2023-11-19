NNPC Limited Wins Best Innovative Company Award At Petroleum Explorationists Conference

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. has emerged as the 2023 Best Innovative Company of the Year at the just concluded 41st Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference & Exhibition.

The award, which was in recognition of the outstanding performance of NNPC Ltd under the leadership of the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari was presented to the Company at the closing ceremony of the Association’s 2023 Conference & Exhibition, held at the Eko Hotel, in Lagos.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, on behalf of NNPC Ltd., Martina Atuchi, Executive Director, Business Services, NNPC EnSERV, said that the award would further spur the company to achieve more in its quest to deliver value to Nigerians and other stakeholders.

She further thanked NAPE for providing a veritable platform on which leading players within the nation’s energy landscape converge annually to exchange ideas, share insights, and discuss the future of the energy Industry.

The NAPE conference award is coming barely a month after the NNPC Limited emerged as the best federal government agency in digital initiatives in the reengineering of government processes by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), an agency under the Presidency.

The award was for the best Nigeria GovTech in the category of the best federal ministry, department and agency of government in digital initiatives.

During that event, Kyari, was also received the distinguished GovTech Trailblazer’s Award.

Kyari was given the award for the exemplary leadership that he has demonstrated in advancing GovTech initiatives and digital governance within the National Oil Company in line with the Federal Government digital transformation in the public sector.

The BPSR said, “Sequel to a nationwide nomination and online voting process initiated on Radio, Television and Newspaper publication, we are pleased to inform you that your organisation will be honoured with the prestigious Nigeria GovTech Award in the category of “Best Federal: MDA in digital initiatives in reengineering government processes.

“In addition to the above, you have also been nominated to receive the distinguished GovTech trailblazers award for the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated in advancing GovTech initiatives and digital governance within your organisation in line with the Federal Government digital transformation in the public sector.”

The achievements of the NNPC Limited under Kyari in the oil and gas sector have been recognized both locally and internationally.

For instance, before now, Kyari has won the Leadership Newspapers Group Chief Executive Officer of the year award for 2021; the African Energy Chief Executive Officer of the year award; the 2020 Zik prize for public service leadership; the Sun Man of the year award; and the BusinessDay energy executive of the year award among others.

Kyari’s achievement has been described as unrivaled in the history of the National Oil Company.

He was responsible for the Open Government Initiative that ushered in an era of transparency and accountability in the NNPC’s operations.

He has also kept his promise to the NNPC Limited and Nigeria by increasing the nation’s oil reserves to 40 billion barrels, from 37 billion barrels.

The NNPC Boss has also assisted in resolving disputes around deep offshore bloc to further boost the nation’s oil production, and ensuring the successful flag-off of the construction of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project.

The project was described by former President Muhammadu Buhari as a game changer for the oil and gas industry.

The NNPC Group which became a CAMA Company in 2021 following the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, grew its profit from N287bn in 2020 to N674bn in 2021 under Kyari’s leadership.