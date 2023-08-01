No Going Back On Strike, Says NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that the August 2 date fixed for protest by the congress has not changed.

This is coming after media houses, (Not THE WHISTLER) reported that the union is considering the postponement of the planned protest, which will commence tomorrow.

Speaking, Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah told THE WHISTLER on Tuesday that the Union is not going back as various plans have been put in place for the success of the protest.

Upah said, “I don’t know who is feeding them this news, but we are not going back on our plan, August 2 is the final date.

“Come tomorrow at the Unity Fountain Abuja, the Labour Congress will be there.”

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the NLC could not resolve with the FG at the last scheduled meeting held on Friday 28 July 2023.

The meeting which ended in a deadlock had the leadership of the NLC, Joe Ajaero revealing that the FG wasn’t ready for a dialogue.