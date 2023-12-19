No Reconciliation Talks With ASUU, Says CONUA

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Congress of University Academics, has said its leadership is not in any reconciliation talks with the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Recall that the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Prof. Abayomi Faina in an interview with newsmen, disclosed that ASUU and CONUA will soon come together as a single academic union again.

However, CONUA National President, stated in a statement that the Union was not holding any reconciliation talks with ASUU, adding that it was all a personal opinion of the Vice Chancellor.

“The attention of CONUA leadership has been brought to a news report titled “VC says ASUU, CONUA reconciliation ongoing” published by Punch and Vanguard and credited to the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.

“Since this news was reported, other news outlets have been reaching out to the leadership of CONUA on the truthfulness or otherwise of the information.

“Members of the public should note that CONUA doesn’t have anything to do with this. It’s just the opinion of the Vice Chancellor. The hierarchy of our union is not in any way involved in this conversation.

“We are focused on nurturing and building CONUA. As you know, CONUA affiliation with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) was just announced. We are marching forward and not going back,” the statement said.