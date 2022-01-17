NRC Suspends 8 A.M. Train Ride

Nigeria
By News Agency of Nigeria
train

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended the 8 a.m. train ride from Ujevwu in Delta State from January 17 due to technical glitches.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, NRC’s Managing Director, said that measures were, however, in place to rectify the issues at the earliest possible time.

“This is to inform the general public and most especially our esteemed passengers that due to technical hitches the 08:00hrs train from Ujevwu station will not run from tomorrow January 17.

“The 14:15hrs train will, however, continue to run.

“Be assured that every effort is being made to ensure that this disruption is for a minimal period of time.

“We regret any inconveniencies this may cause our esteemed passengers,” he said.

