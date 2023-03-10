NSCDC Bursts Fake Currency Syndicate, Recovers Large Sums

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested two syndicates allegedly involved in offences ranging from criminal conspiracy, cheating, obtaining by trick (OBT) and production/distribution of counterfeited US Dollars (USD) and new Naira notes into the society.

Advertisement

A statement released on Friday by NSCDC Director of Public Relations, Commandant Olusola Odumosu, said the arrest was made in Jos, Plateau state by the Commandant General Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS).

According to Odumosu, one of the groups arrested consisted of four male adults were caught in possession of fake sixty-four thousand, eight hundred US dollars ($64,800) and four hundred and seventy-five thousand naira (N475,000) notes, while fake notes of N1.5m was also seized from the second group consisting of five male adults.

He listed the names of members of the syndicate arrested with the sum of N1.5m to include ; Dantala Omale, ‘M’, 30yrs, Plateau State, Musa Abdullahi, ‘M’ 24yrs, Plateau state, Audu Abdulazeez, ‘M’, 56yrs, Gombe State, Umar Hassan ‘M’, 46yrs, plateau state and Mahammadu Badaru Yakubu ‘M’ 30yrs, Nasarawa State.

The statement read in part, “The arrest was effected when one Dantala Omale was lured to Nasarawa from Plateau state and picked up by the squad on the 22nd of February, 2023, with fake new naira notes of N412,000.

“The arrested suspect confessed getting the fake notes from Musa Abdullahi, AKA Baballe which led to the arrest of Abdullahi on 22nd of February, 2023 at Namu area of Quanpan LGA in Plateau state in possession of N49,650 old naira notes.

Advertisement

“After a thorough interrogation, Abdullahi confessed that he usually gets his supply of fake currencies from one Audu Abdulazeez, AKA Dan-Gombe, who the squad arrested on the 3rd of March 2023, at Plateau Express service motor park in Jos, Plateau State, at about 11:20 a.m with N350,000 fake newly redesigned Naira notes.”

The statement added that members of the second syndicate arrested with the exhibits of $64,800 and N475,000 include Jonathan Dakogol, Abbas Ibrahim, Isa Ukashatu and Aminu Isa.

“Isa Ukashatu and Jonathan Dakogol were arrested with fake $64,800 and N475,000 at Akurba of Lafia LGA, in Nasarawa State after being lured to deliver the money to a client.

“Upon arrest, Dakogol volunteered and led the CG’S SIS operatives to Kurgwi area in Quaan’Pan LGA, Plateau State, where one Aminu Isa who was alleged to be a herbalist was also arrested.

Advertisement

“All suspects at the point of arrest were found in possession of fake dollars and the newly redesigned Naira notes ranging from N500 to N1000 denominations respectively and had also confessed to being involved in the business for over five years.”

Reacting, the Commandant General of the corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi warned all criminal syndicates to desist from illegality and get other legitimate means of survival or face the wrath of the law as the NSCDC and other security agencies will fish them out no matter their hiding places.