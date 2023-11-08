NSCDC CG Warns Officers Against Sabotage During Guber Polls, Deploys 22,600 Personnel

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the gubernatorial polls in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi States scheduled for November 11, 2023, the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has issued a stern warning to his men against any act of sabotage.

“Sabotage will not be condoned,” CG Audi emphasized in a statement issued on Wednesday by Babawale Zaid Afolabi, the NSCDC spokesperson.

Audi emphasized the importance of maintaining ethical standards, discipline, and professional conduct during the electoral process.

He urged NSCDC officers to remain apolitical and focus on ensuring the smooth and fair conduct of the elections.

Reiterating the NSCDC’s commitment to supporting democratic governance and processes, Audi explained that the deployment of 22,600 personnel to Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi was aimed at providing water-tight security for the electorate, officials, other stakeholders, and sensitive and non-sensitive materials before, during, and after the polls.

“The NSCDC is committed to working in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders to ensure the peaceful conduct of the elections,” CG Audi affirmed.

He also appealed to residents of the three states to cooperate with the NSCDC and sister agencies.

“Please shun any act capable of thwarting the strategic plans put on the ground for the peaceful conduct of the elections and causing a breach of peace or damage to critical national assets and infrastructure,” he appealed.

Audi further warned against thuggery, ballot box snatching, and other acts that could mar the exercise, saying politicians must caution their supporters in that regard.

“We will remain neutral on the field to ensure the security of the electorate, other stakeholders, and election officials,” CG Audi assured.

“To have a hitch-free exercise, undercover operatives, Arms Squad, operatives in the Counter-Terrorism, CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, Female Special Force, Rapid Response Squad, Crack Squad, and Anti-vandal Unit are all detailed to prevent any vacuum which saboteurs may leverage on to perpetrate any act that could breach the peace in the states,” CG Audi added.