Nude Video: Native Doctor Arrested Over Molestation Of Anambra Widow

A native doctor was among additional six suspects arrested over the viral video where a widow was stripped naked by natives of Aguleri in Anambra State last week.

The widow, identified as Mrs Udorji, was seen squatting beside the corpse of her late husband. Comments by those seen in the video indicate that Mrs Udorji was accused of infidelity, which led to the death of her husband.

The state police commissioner, CP Echeng Echng, named the suspects as Anthony Obanye, ‘M’, 44; Udalor Egwuatu Nnalue, ‘M’, 46; Godwin Ezechukwu, ‘M’, 42; Nonso Ezechukwu, ‘M’, 20; Philomena Onyekwe, ‘F’, 27, and Chineyere Mmachi, ‘F’, 32.

CP Echeng told newsmen on Wednesday in Awka that, “Investigations revealed that the deceased, Mr Udorji Egwatu, had been sick for some time. His brother, Mr Udalor, took him to Anthony, a native doctor.

“Anthony confessed to have taken the decease on some spiritual cleansing and administered some herbs to him before he died. It was Anthony who allegedly told the family of the deceased that the cause of his death was a result of the wife’s infidelity.”

CP Echeng advised members of the public ‘to stop sharing the video to protect the dignity of the woman’, adding that, ‘no stone shall be left unturned in the ongoing investigations’.