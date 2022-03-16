NYSC To Punish Corps Members In Erotic Video

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reacted to a viral video of some male and female corps members dancing in an erotic manner at an unidentified orientation camp.

NYSC’s Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations, Emeka Mgbemena, described the video as pushing “beyond the boundary of decency”.

He said, “The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to a video currently trending on the social media showing Corps Members supposedly in NYSC Orientation camp in very compromising actions that pushed beyond the boundary of decency.

“Management hereby restates that the Scheme is founded on discipline, patriotism and youth-reorientation and will never condone such irresponsible behaviour,” he said.

Mgbemena added that investigations are ongoing and the culprits would be disciplined accordingly.

“Investigation is currently ongoing, and anyone found culpable will be treated in accordance with the bye-laws of the Scheme,” he said.