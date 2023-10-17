‘Obi Won 2023 Presidential Election’ – Former SGF Babachir Lawal Says, Asks Tinubu To Resign For Poor Health

466 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The former Secretary to the Federal Government in the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, Babachir Lawal, has said available data showed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, won the February 25 presidential election.

He said he based his assertion on carefully analysed data and that contrary to the declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission which declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner, Obi was the actual winner.

He called on Tinubu to resign due to his failing health even as he said an avalanche of documents that point to Tinubu’s conflicting information on his biodata is embarrassing.

Lawal who made his feelings known on Tuesday claimed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, came second in the election.

He further claimed Tinubu came a distant third.

“I have resisted the temptation to engage in contemporary political discourse since the May 2023 election faux pas.

“I did this for two reasons; the first being that as an active player in the drama, I needed time to analyse and digest the data that led to the outcome(s) so I could arrive at an informed decision; the second, being that the rainy season had just set in and I needed to focus my attention on my farms which are the mainstay of my livelihood,” Lawal said.

He observed that, “The current topical issues for political discourse and inquiry are whether or not Bola Tinubu won the presidential election and/or that he was apriori, qualified to participate in the election given his murky biodata as is now being publicly unveiled daily in an avalanche.

“My answer to the first inquiry is that regardless of whatever INEC or Appeal Court said or did, Bola did not win the election.

“Right from the start of the campaigns, Bola knew he was not going to win the election in a free and fair contest so he decided to go by all means.

“Available factual data as aggregated from several independent sources indicate that Obi got the majority votes while Atiku came second. Bola came a distant third in the number of votes scored.”

On why he asked Tinubu to resign, he explained that, “My answer to the second inquiry is that given the now unfolding deluge of uncomplimentary information about who or what he is, ordinarily, sound ethics and morality should have convinced him to voluntarily excuse himself from participation in the election.

“But this, notwithstanding, I believe he still has time and opportunity to save himself this public humiliation and embarrassment to his person, both locally and internationally by resigning so that he can give more attention to his health.

“After all, no one knows about the truism of these severely embarrassing and humiliating exposures about his person other than the man himself.

“Leadership is all about integrity; sound pedigree, trustworthiness, and the ability to unite and instil hope and confidence in the people one seeks to lead.

“In these qualities, most Nigerians are in total agreement that Bola has them in very very short supply indeed, ” the statement said.

He added, “Bola the President, and his group are now in government and are in full control of Nigeria’s vast resources and opportunities. They are enjoying their offices while Nigerians languish in insecurity, poverty and hopelessness.

“During the campaign, Bola mouthed some platitudes about competence; but we are so far yet to see it reflected in his political appointments.

“It seems more like he is rewarding people who supported him to get the Presidency at all costs “This band of appointees that Bola is assembling into his government don’t care about Nigeria at all.

“Fuel prices will continue to gallop upwards until only they can afford it; the Naira will continue to race downhill in a free-fall until only they can afford anything in the market; insecurity will continue its escalation until every community in the nation is consumed by it”.