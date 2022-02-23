Ogun Pastor Allegedly Rapes Teenager During Deliverance Session

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Pastor Matthew Oladapo, of Life and Power Bible Church, Ogijo over alleged rape of a 19-year-old lady during a deliverance session.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oueuemi, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the victim reported that the cleric told her during a church service last Sunday that she had a “spirit husband” and needed an urgent deliverance to exorcise her.

The suspect was said to have told the victim to subject herself to three nights of fasting and prayer in the church.

The cleric was also reported to have told the lady to bring N1,000 and anointing oil while coming for the prayer session.

While the deliverance was going on the first day, the cleric was said to have taken the victim to a room within the church and asked her to remove her clothes.

After this, the pastor reportedly rubbed the oil on her body and inserted his finger in her private parts but the victim was said to have protested this.

But instead of stopping, he was said to have forcefully had sex with the victim who reported the case to the police.

The PPRO said, “The pastor was arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by the victim who reported that while attending the church service on the 20th of February 2022, the pastor told her that he saw a vision that she is having a spiritual husband which she needs to be delivered of,” the statement reads.

“She stated further that the pastor told her she will undergo three nights of fasting and prayer in the church for total deliverance.

“In addition, she was asked to come to the church with a N1,000 and anointing oil. But on the first night of the fasting and prayer, she was taken to a room within the church where the pastor ordered her to pull off her clothes and undies and lay down on a piece of cloth on the floor which she obeyed.

“While lying on the floor, the pastor started rubbing the anointing oil on her body and inserted his finger into her private parts. When she protested, the pastor pinned her down, covered her mouth and forcefully had sex with her with the claim that it is the only way to break bond between her and the spirit husband.”