Ohanaeze Celebrates ‘Quintessential Igbo’ Prof Ben Nwabueze At 90

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Wednesday, felicitated with constitutional lawyer Prof Ben Nwabueze as he clocks 90.

Ohanaeze, in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, and made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu, described Professor Nwabueze ‘as a quintessential Igbo; rich in intellect, courage, ingenuity, tenacity, hard work and patriotism’.

According to him, “Among the Igbo, Professor Nwabueze has written his name in gold as the founding secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. He is endowed with a magnetic mien, upright transparent disposition, disarming scholarship and an amazing public relation; the sterling qualities that helped to galvanize eminent Igbos to lend their support in nurturing Ohanaeze Ndigbo to attain an enviable global status.”

The national publicity secretary added that Ohanaeze Ndigbo “is very proud of this rare gem for his various accomplishments; an erudite scholar with over thirty books to his credit, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, former minister of education, a prodigy in constitutional law—whose works have added profound values in constitutional development of several African countries. “

He said that the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, would continue to celebrate Nwabueze as”a formidable moral edifice and veritable source of inspiration to the younger generation” , noting that, “he is a man who speaks truth to power with lucid erudition and inspiring conviction.”