Ohanaeze Holds Consultations In Abuja, Urges Politicians To Ensure Zoning Of Presidency To S/East

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, weekend in Abuja, solicited the support of all ethnic nationalities and political parties in Nigeria towards ensuring the 2023 presidency is given to Southeast.

This was part of the resolutions of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization after its interactive meeting with Ndigbo resident in the Federal Capital Territory. Ohanaeze, in the meeting held at Mabushi, was led by its president general, Prof George A Obiozor.

In attendance were leading Igbo sons and daughters, both in government and the private sector.

According to a communiqué after the meeting, which was made available to THE WHISTLER, the meeting stated that, “Going by equity, unity and natural justice, it is the turn of the Southeast to preside over Nigeria come 2023. Accordingly, we solicit the support of all the ethnic nationalities and especially the two major political parties to achieve this noble objective.

“That all sons and daughters of Igbo land should not compromise in our quest for a president of Nigeria from the Southeast. On the other hand, all the Igbo political actors must engage their parties to ensure that their presidential tickets are zoned to the Southeast of Nigeria.”

The meeting also deliberated on violence and insecurity in the Southeast, and advised Igbo youths to eschew anti-social activities. According to the communiqué, signed by its national publicity secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, “The recent incidents of violence in Igbo land have become a source of worry. The Igbo youths are advised to be very vigilant and cautious to avoid being used as the sacrificial lamb in the present Nigerian circumstances.

“That the Igbo nation pledges to a Nigeria that provides a level playing field where the individual talents, irrespective of ethnic backgrounds, will flourish; where equity, justice and rule of law will be paramount in public decision making.”

The meeting also commended Prof Obiozor for the way he has been piloting the affairs of the organization. It said, “Prof Obiozor, since his assumption of office as the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has shown exceptional leadership qualities and deserves the unalloyed support of the Igbo both at home and in the diaspora.”

The meeting further stated that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Ambassador Prof George Obiozor, remained the “only legitimate and authentic body to speak on behalf of the Igbo, ” and warned “other pretenders to Ohanaeze leadership to desist from tarnishing the image of Ndigbo. “