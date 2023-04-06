Ohanaeze To Petition Buhari, NASS, Others Over Attacks On Igbo In Lagos

The Council of Elders of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Wednesday, said the pan-Igbo group would write a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari over the attacks on the Igbo and destruction of their property in Lagos in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections.

The Council of Elders also resolved to send a protest letter to the National Assembly and other relevant agencies to express its feelings.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a virtual meeting of the Council of Elders which was signed by its chairman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and Ohanaeze’s national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, among others.

A part of the communique stated that, “A high-powered Igbo delegation will be sent to Lagos to meet with some leaders of Lagos State in order to establish a lasting cordial and peaceful relationship between the Igbo and the Yoruba in Lagos.

“The Elders have directed the secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in association with Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to set up an enquiry to carry out full investigations into the killings and destruction of property and assets of Ndigbos in Lagos.”

The communique gave the terms of reference of the panel of inquiry to include the number of Igbos killed during fracas, number of Igbos injured and hospitalized, number of Igbos permanently incapacitated, as well as a comprehensive report of Igbo assets and property destroyed, including the burning of market.

The communique added, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo will ensure that all perpetrators of this criminal activity are brought to book and adequate reparation/compensations paid to the victims.

“The Elders have resolved that Ndigbo will no longer fold their hands and watch their kit and kin humiliated, brutalized and killed.

“Based on the foregoing, the Council of Elders directed Ohanaeze Ndigbo to set up an emergency telephone line where Igbos in Lagos who are victimized because of their Igbo origin will report.”