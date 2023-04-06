JUST IN: Edo High Court Blocks Suspension Of Labour Party Chairman Abure

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The High Court sitting in Edo State has restrained the Labour Party from suspending its National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Advertisement

Justice E.O Ahamioje passed the ruling in an exparte application filed by Abure, Chief Friday Ibani and two others against the Ward 3 Executive Committee of the Labour Party in Edo State led by Thompson Ehiguese and Lucky Shaibu.

Recall that the national leadership of the Labour Party chaired by Abure had described his suspension by the ward as a distraction from persons sponsored by “opposition parties” to divert the party’s attention from its suit challenging the 2023 presidential election outcome.

But the ward executives’ lawyer, James Onoja, SAN approached the Federal Capital Territory High Court seeking restraining order against Abure and other national officers.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT court had granted Onoja’s application.

However, another coordinate court in Edo State granted Abure’s application barring the Labour Party Ward executive committee in Edo from transmitting their “purported suspension” to the national leadership to deliberate on it.

Advertisement

“I further decree an order of interim injunction restraining Labour party from acting on the purported notice of suspension issued by the Ward Executive Committee over the subject matter of this suit pending determination of the motion on notice,” Justice E.O Ahamioje ruled.

The case was subsequently adjourned till 25th April for hearing.