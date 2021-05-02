Ohanaeze To Separatists Groups: No Substitute For Peace

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Sunday, called on all agitating organizations and associations operating in the Southeast of Nigeria and Igboland in general to identify with the Ohanaeze Peace and Reconciliation Committee to enthrone a lasting peace in the region.

The national publicity secretary of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Alex Ogbonnia, said in Enugu that such organisations include Eastern Security Network (ESN), MASSOB, Biafra National Guard, and Biafran Zionists Movement.

He said it was a part of the resolutions of the reconciliation committee during its inaugural meeting at the Ohanaeze headquarters in Enugu on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

According to him, “The committee, which has started consultations with stakeholders and leaders across the region, the country and the diaspora, stated categorically that there is no substitute for peace.

“The ultimate objective of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and indeed every Igbo is to ensure peace, development, security and safety of Ndigbo wherever they are, particularly in their homeland.

“Igbos everywhere should make every effort and contributions necessary to guarantee peace and security in Igboland.”

Chief Ogbonnia called on the Igbo to forward information, suggestions, petitions, and documents to facilitate the work of the committee.

He said such information should be channelled through the secretary of the committee, Barr Peter Aneke, at the Ohanaeze National Secretariat, GRA, Enugu.