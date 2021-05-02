Lawyer To Appear Before Senate Committee Over Petition Against CCT Chairman

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Timzing Ramnap, the lawyer who wrote a petition against the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, for assaulting a security guard in Abuja, is to appear at a public hearing by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions on Tuesday May 5.

Ramnap in his letter to the Senate had accused the CCT chairman of assaulting a security guard, Clement Sagwak, at Banex Plaza, a popular shopping in the heart of Abuja.

Following his letter, the Senate referred the matter to its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition “for detailed investigation and further legislative action.”

The Senate letter inviting the petitioner is entitled: “Invitation to a Public Hearing of the Senate Committee on Ethics Privileges and Public Petitions in Respect of a Petition by Timzing Veniyir Ramnap on behalf of Clement Sagwak against the Chairman Code of Conduct Tribunal Danladi Umar for Alleged Assault and Violent Attack on Him By The Chairman.”

The letter reads:

“I am directed to invite you to a public hearing of the Senate Committee on Ethics Privileges and Public Petitions of the National Assembly in respect of a petition you wrote on behalf of Clement Sagwark against the Chairman Code of Conduct Tribunal Danladi Umar for alleged assault and violent attack on him by the chairman and sent to the Senate.”

The letter signed by Freedom Osolo, the committee clerk, added that “the matter has been referred to the committee for detailed investigation and further legislative action,” as it informed the lawyer that “oral, written and material evidence would be accepted in the course of the presentation over the matter”.

The letter said, “you are by this invitation, required to appear before the committee to make a presentation in connection with the petition in reference.

“You may wish to note that oral, written and material would be accepted in your presentation in connection with your petition in reference. Ten (10) copies of all written additional evidence (if any) should be made available to the Committee before presentation, please,” the letter added.

Justice Umar was caught on camera physically assaulting Sargwak, at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja, on March 29.

The viral video showed Umar slapping and kicking the security guard following an argument over a parking space on the premises of the shopping mall.