Okorocha ‘Sponsoring Unknown Gunmen’, Using IPOB For Political Gains— Emma Powerful

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Thursday, said accused the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, of sponsoring the so-called unknown gunmen in Imo State and trying to use IPOB for political gains.

The media and publicity secretary of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful, stated this in a press release.

He said Okorocha tried everything he could as governor of Imo State to stop IPOB in Imo State but failed, adding that, “Now he has started dancing as a mad man by including IPOB in his infamous statement he was using to deceive the gullible minds in the state thinking he can be allowed to use IPOB for political gains.

“His infamous administration as Imo governor is better forgotten. Nigerians know him for whom he is: a hypocrite and selfish political fraudster. He should not play his evil politics close to IPOB.

“Okorocha collected many lands belonging to the people of Imo State by force, converted same to his personal property because he was running Imo State as a private estate.

“His atrocities in Imo State are pursuing him and his families including his son in-law, Uche Nwosu, because he could not advise his father-in-law to allow people their ancestral lands and homes. These will continue to hunt them till eternity.

“Okorocha started this ranting during his jamboree declaration he did in Abuja and mentioned IPOB to appeal to his gullible audience. Since he has decided to use IPOB as a campaign slogan, let him prepare well!

“Okorocha arrested our women in Imo State thinking he can break the spirit of IPOB followers. The present administration in Imo State collected people’s lands he took from them by force and handed back to the owners; since then Okorocha hasn’t been himself.

“He started sponsoring unknown gunmen and cannibalism in the entire region but we will soon expose him.”