Olubadan: Makinde Tells Lekan Balogun, Other High Chiefs To End The Controversy

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has asked the Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun and other members of the Olubadan-in-Council to revert to their High Chiefs status in order to end the controversy surrounding who should be the next Olubadan.

He said this during a condolence visit to the monarch’s family.

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Aderunji, who died on January 2, created a vacuum on the throne and there has been controversy over who should ascend the throne.

Although the controversy, it was gathered, had never happened over the succession to Olubadan throne because the Otun Olubadan who is the next in line should automatically succeed the late monarch.

But a former Attorney General of the state, Michael Lana,in a petition written to the governor, had asked him to withold approval for the choice of Lekan Balogun.

He said Lekan Balogun and many other High Chiefs had been elevated to the position of oba by the administration of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

He said it would be an aberration to make an Oba the Olubadan,saying such has never happened before.

He said they should either withdraw their case on the rights to wear beaded crown which is in court or wait till the court deliver judgment on the cases.

But the elevated Obas said their promotion did not affect their traditional roles as High Chiefs.

But Makinde, who spoke on the controversy for the first time on Tuesday asked the affected Obas to revert to their HIgh Chiefs position.

The governor said, “Those using the excuse of Baba’s death to cause trouble all over the town as to who deserves to be the next Olubadan, let me state it clearly, Ibadan traditional institution must revert to its original concept.

“This is the last time there will be a controversy on who should be the next Olubadan.

“As the governor, I’m giving the assurance to every indigene and resident of Ibadan that what Kabiyesi, Oba Saliu Adetunji, stood for is what I will carry through.

“Anyone who wants can key into it. I know Baba is watching us and will give us the support we need to do what is right and needful to protect the integrity and sanctity of the traditional institution of Ibadanland.”