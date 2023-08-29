One Dies During Masquerade Festival In Enugu

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least one person died during the celebration of Odo masquerade festival at Aku community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The incident occurred on 28/08/2024 at about 4pm, THE WHISTLER gathered.

The incident occurred when rival groups celebrating the festival clashed. Aside the murder, the incident led to the shooting and injury of others, including police operatives deployed to calm the situation.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident, adding that ‘arrest has been made’ with regards to the fracas.

Quoting him, “One male suspect has been arrested and a firearm recovered from him in connection with the clash between rival groups. Normalcy has been restored.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police has ordered the deployment of police operatives to the scene, and a thorough investigation into the case with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

He also urged the residents of the community to be law-abiding and cooperate with the police.