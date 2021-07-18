One Dies, Five Others Injured In Multiple Car Crash On Airport Road

A multiple car crash that occurred at Airport Road in Abuja has claimed the life of one person and injured about five others.

The accident which occured on Sunday afternoon involved three vehicles.

The vehicles are a blue Toyota Camry, silver-coloured Mercedes Benz and a light blue Volkswagen Golf.

Our correspondent who was at the site of the incident was told that the accident was caused by over-speeding.

The driver of the Toyota Camry who gave his name as Isah Abdul told THE WHISTLER that the driver of the Mercedes was the cause of the accident.

He said, “I was coming from Zuba, suddenly this Benz was trying to overtake the Golf and the Benz hit the Golf from behind, then the Golf hit my car.

“And that was how I was able to control my car to this side of the road and the other one turned. The driver of the Golf died. The two passengers sustained injuries.

“The driver of the Mercedes that was over-speeding is an Airforce Pilot and he admitted that it was his fault. I have called my mechanic to come and move my car away from here.”

The driver of the Benz who is Airforce Pilot was said to have been in a hurry to go and fly and aircraft when the accident occurred.