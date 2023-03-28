BREAKING: Damagum Takes Over As Acting PDP Chairman

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named a new acting national chairman in the person of Amb Iliya Umar Damagum.

This came hours after Iyorchia Ayu, the embattled national chairman of the party, stepped down from the position in compliance with a court order restraining him from functioning in that capacity.

“In-line with the recent Court Order from the Benue State High Court, restraining the National Chairman, @iyorchiayu, from parading himself as Chairman of the party, the Deputy National Chairman, North, Amb Iliya Umar Damagum has assumed office as the Acting National Chairman of the @OfficialPDPNig, pending the determination of the case in court,” the PDP announced in a tweet.

THE WHISTLER reported that a High Court in Benue State ordered Ayu to step aside from the office while granting an exparte motion brought filed by one Conrad Terhide Utaan.

Utaan hinged his application on the fact that Ayu “lost membership of the party” after executive committee members in the PDP chairman’s ward in Igyorov, Gboko Local Government Area in Benue State, suspended him from the party.

The court granted the application despite the committee members distancing themselves from Ayu’s suspension.