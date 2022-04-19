Osinachi: Autopsy Report Stalls Investigation As Brother Makes New Claims About Late Singer’s Husband

Chiemerie, brother to the late singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, has narrated how the husband of the deceased, Peter Nwachukwu, allegedly frustrated attempts by the family to unravel the cause of her illness while she was at the hospital.

Chiemerie told THE WHISTLER that the husband should be held responsible for his sister’s death because he allegedly battered the late singer severely and sent her to an early grave.

He said, “Whatever that happens, the husband didn’t treat her well. This man actually beats her and maltreated her badly and all these things were happening, the man didn’t want us to know; He didn’t want us to come close even at the hospital.

“I tried coming to see her to find out the cause of the whole thing but he said I shouldn’t interfere and if I wanted anything I should come to him.

“Even when I tried reaching the doctor to find out the cause of her ailment, the man was angry. He didn’t want us to see the doctor”.

Chiemerie noted that contrary to claims that her family members feigned ignorance of her plights, Osinachi’s husband had prevented them from interfering in the matter.

He added, “The man is a beast and the children saw what he was doing. Even people that live around them kept saying justice must the served the day police arrested him.

“I know Osinachi very well. She is very quiet and God-fearing. She was going through all these and she refused to tell me because I would have known what to do.

“She was just hiding all these things so people will not talk about her and say she is divorced. So, the man was dealing with her and she was dying slowly.

“Women are very fragile and there is a way to treat a woman. Anything you do to them will affect their health and affect them in so many ways. That man actually killed my sister”.

Recall that Chiemerie had reported a case of culpable homicide to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police against Nwachukwu, which led to his arrest on April 10.

Osinachi reportedly died on April 8 in an Abuja hospital where she was being treated for alleged throat cancer, but persons close to the late singer said she suffered from prolonged domestic violence.

On the other hand, the founder of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Eneche, where Osinachi was a lead singer said the deceased suffered “chest pain and respiratory distress” for over two years.

Police Still Awaiting Autopsy Report

Meanwhile, investigations into death of the late gospel singer may take longer than necessary following the delay in releasing the autopsy carried out on Thursday.

This website learnt that an autopsy was carried out to determine whether Osinachi died of natural causes or domestic abuse.

Her husband, who is currently in police custody, insisted that his wife died from a prolonged illness, contrary to claims by family members that the deceased suffered all forms of domestic violence and maltreatment from him.

THE WHISTLER, however, gathered that the police had taken Nwachukwu to his apartment to show evidence that the deceased was suffering from any ailment. The police declined to reveal their findings.

“We cannot tell you the outcome of our findings. These things are part of the investigation,” the FCT Police spokesperson DSP Josephine Adeh told this website over the weekend.

Adeh said major inquiries into the situation of Osinachi’s death and further prosecution of the prime suspect is dependent on the outcome of the autopsy.

“There is nothing we can do right now. The autopsy was carried out on Thursday and we can only await the report before taking further steps in the case,” she said.

Speaking further, a police source said, “You know a family member had reported a case of culpable homicide. So, he will be charged to court, but for now, waiting for the result is part of the investigation among other things being done”.

Chiemerie told our correspondent that his late sister would be laid to rest after the police are through with their investigation. He expressed hope that the justice will be served and noted that whatever the outcome, Nwachukwu should bear the consequences of their loss.