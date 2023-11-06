Otti Commissions Three Road Projects To Unlock Economic Potentials In Aba

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has formally commissioned three newly reconstructed roads in Aba including, Udeagbala Road, Umuimo Road and MCC/Old Express Road.

Commissioning the road projects in Aba in company of the General Overseer, Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, Pastor Lazarus Mouka, Otti described the roads as strategic.

According to the Governor, “One of the promises we made to people of Abia in our manifesto is that when elected as Governor, we shall work tirelessly to mobilize and deploy the necessary resources to drive the wholistic infrastructural development of Aba.

“This objective is to develop Aba to be a modest city that supports contemporary and traditional businesses ,family lives and leisure activities.”

He said that the commissioning was significant as “it is a way of letting Abians appreciate how deeply committed we are to fulfilling the promises that won us the enduring support of the people even in the face of heart rendering disappointments and frustrations “

He added that the commissioning ceremony “is a way of announcing to the world, to businesses at home and oversees that the wholistic restoration of Aba has begun making it known to serving investors that the moment they have long waited for is here”.