‘Our Men Are In The Forest To Rescue’ 40 Passengers Abducted By Gunmen – Ondo PPRO

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Men of the Ondo State Police Command and officers of the Amotekun are combing the forest in Ifon town for scores of passengers reportedly abducted by gunmen.

The vigilantes as well as hunters were also said to have join the search party combing the forest to rescue the victims.

The travellers were reportedly abducted on the Benin-Owo Expressway in Ifon, the headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday evening.

Although the exact number of the victims could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, some sources said the victims were over 40 in number while some said they were 32.

They were said to be travelling in a Coastal bus front Ondo State to Benin City, the Edo State capital but on getting to Ifon area the hoodlums appeared from the bush and stopped the vehicle after which they whisked all the occupants of the vehicle into the bush.

Source told journalists on Sunday that nothing had been heard from the abductors since they whisked their victims away.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

She also said the police were not certain of the number of the abducted victims.

The PPRO said the men of the command and other security agencies in the state had commenced search for the victims in the forest.

She said, “Our men and other security agencies are already in the forest to rescue the victims, while investigation into the incident has commenced.”

The commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the command would do everything to rescue the victims and rid the state of criminals.

Amotekun boss said its men were currently combing the Benin-Ifon to Owo forest in the state in search for the victims.

The commander said, ” Our men and other security agents have been briefed and have since commenced search for the victims.”