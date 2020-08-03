Oyetola, Akande, Akinrinade, Others Honour Fasanmi As Funeral Begins In Osogbo

48 SHARES Share Tweet

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Monday joined other dignitaties to attend the commendation service held in honour of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi.

Oyetola, who.announved this on his Twitter handle said the service was held at the All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Balogun in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Fasanmi, who died six days ago at the age of 94 will be buried in his home town, Iye Ekiti tomorrow, Tuesday.

Apart from Oyetola , a former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande and a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Alani Akinrinade (retd) as well as Senator Biyi Durojaye were also part of dignitaties who honoured the late Second Republic senator at the church service.

The tweet reads, ” This morning, I joined other eminent personalities including Chief Bisi Akande, Lt.-Gen. Alani Akinrinade (rtd), Prof. Olu Aina & Sen. Biyi Durojaiye to attend the commendation service held in honour of late Pa Ayo Fasanmi @ the All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Balogun Agoro,Osogbo.”

Oyetola described Fasanmi as a loyal progressive who did not deail from the path since he joined politics.

He said he was a beacon of hope for a better Nigerian , saying it was unfortunate he died when the state was looking forward to.celebrate his 95th birthday.