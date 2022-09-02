Ozekhome Floors EFCC As Court Throws Out N6.3bn Corruption Charge Against Ex-Gov Jang

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos on Friday has quashed the N6.3 billion corruption charges instituted against the former Governor of the state, Jonah Jang, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

A former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (OSSG), Yusuf Pam, was arraigned alongside the ex-governor.

Jang and Pam were sued for alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of Plateau State funds to the tune of N6.3 billion.

The court had on Thursday, July 14, 2022 adjourned for judgment after the adoption of final written addresses by the prosecution and defence counsel.

Counsel for Jang, Mike Ozekhome SAN, had argued that the case lacked merit, contending that the prosecution did not prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

On Friday, Justice Christy Dabup discharged and acquitted the duo.