Palmer Shines As Chelsea Survive Late Scare To Beat Luton Town

Chelsea survived a late scare from Luton Town to earn a hard-fought 3-2 win at Kenilworth Road in Saturday’s early kick-off clash.

The hosts almost snatched a remarkable draw to make it 3-3 after causing problems for Chelsea in the second half.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring with a stunning finish in the 13th minute to ensure a bright start for Chelsea.

Noni Madueke was handed his first Premier League start of the season following his impressive cameo against Crystal Palace on Thursday.

The England U-21 star increased Chelsea’s lead with a smashing finish into the bottom corner from a Cole Palmer’s assist.

Luton Town kept asking all the questions but they were unable to create any meaningful chance as the first half ended 2-0 in favour of Chelsea.

The hosts continued to trouble Chelsea in the second half but soon conceded another goal in the 70th minute when Palmer showed incredible composure to finish past Luton Town goalkeeper following a pass from Nicolas Jackson.

Elijah Adebayo’s header was ruled out for offside, and from that moment, the hosts took over the tie and caused Chelsea problems.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley finally pulled one back with a header from Doughty’s corner in the 80th minute.

Adebayo scrambled in the second goal for Luton Town in the 87th minute to set up a nervy finish as Chelsea held on to earn the maximum points.

The Blues have now won two consecutive Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Luton Town to end 2023 on a high.