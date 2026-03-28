Parents Plead To Feed Children During Extended Mock UTME

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday, conducted the 2026 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) , with candidates benefiting from an extended exam time of four hours, compared to the usual two hours in previous years.

This adjustment, according to the JAMB was designed to give candidates ample opportunity to familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment.

THE WHISTLER, while monitoring the exercise at the Rosa Mystical Academy, Kubwa and Kings Comprehensive Secondary School, Saburi, Dei-dei, noted that candidates had just finished the first session and were on break, awaiting the second session.

A JAMB official at the Rosa Mystical Academy, Kubwa, stated that the first session took place from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., followed by a 30-minute break, and then the second session will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“ It will give the candidates sufficient exposure ahead of the main examination,” he explained.

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He noted that the adjusted time was also aimed at testing new programmes introduced by the Board.

The official noted that about 230 candidates were expected to write the examination at the centre and added that three unverified candidates had been recaptured to prepare them for the main examination.

After the first two-hours session, parents of the candidates were seen pleading with the security officials to allow them buy snacks for their children in preparation for the second session.

“I didn’t know the session will go this way. My child would have eaten before going in and now they are not allowing them to come outside the school,” one of the parents, Ike Agana complained.

THE WHISTLER noticed that parents at both centres were not allowed inside the school compound, as they sat at make shift kiosks while others stayed in their cars.

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The turnout of students was good, processes were orderly, and the exercise, which started around 6:30 a.m., went smoothly with no recorded hitches.