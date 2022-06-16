Peter Obi: Desist From ‘Inflammatory Political Utterances’ – Enugu Catholic Diocese Warns Mbaka

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has barred Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka from making further ‘provocative’ and ‘divisive’ utterances after the controversial priest attacked the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Wednesday.

Mbaka was said to have described Obi as a ‘stingy’ and ‘young wicked man’ who will never become Nigeria’s president because he allegedly refused to donate money to his church.

While addressing his congregation on Wednesday, the Adoration Ministry director said that Obi will not become president “as far as God lives”, adding that Nigerians would “die of hunger” if the former Anambra Governor should become the country’s president.

But reacting on Thursday, the Bishop of the Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga, distanced the Catholic church from what he called the ‘inflammatory political utterances’ of Mbaka.

Onaga, who oversees Mbaka’s parish, said the reverend’s utterances were not only unbecoming but run “contrary to Canon 220 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law” prohibiting attack on people’s reputation.

“Fr. Mbaka during his preaching attacked the good reputation of Mr. Peter Obi. the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, describing him as “a stingy man” and as “a joker, contrary to canon 220 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law which prohibits anyone from illegitimately harming the good name of a person.

“He also made fun of the Labour Party and vowed that Mr. Obi could not be the president of Nigeria. This is a clear violation of the provisions of canon 287 *2 which forbids priests from engaging in partisan politics.

“The Catholic Diocese of Enugu hereby condemns and dissociates herself from such unbecoming and divisive utterances from Fr. Mbaka. We notify the general public that Fr. Mbaka’s views on the matter are entirely personal to him and do not represent the position of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

“In an effort to keep him united to the Body of Christ, we enjoin him to refrain from making further provocative prophecies or utterances capable of heating up the polity. We assure the people of God and the general public that the Catholic Diocese of Enugu is taking due canonical process,” read the statement jointly signed on behalf of Bishop Onaga by Rev. Fr. Wilfred Chidi Agubuchie, Very Rev. Fr Geoffrey Aguigwo and Most.Rev. Ernest Aneziechukwu Obodo.

Recall that in 2021, Bishop Onaga ordered the shut down of Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry for one month over his attack on President Muhammadu Buhari

The presidency had in response said Mbaka was angry with President Buhari because his request for government contracts was declined.