PHOTO NEWS: After 4Yrs Of Adversarial Relationship, Buhari, Saraki End Their Tenures In Smiles

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, were all smiles on Monday during the signing of Nigeria’s 2019 budget at the State House in Abuja.

President Buhari and Saraki seized the event to smile once again after close to four years of what seemed liked a hostile relationship between them.

The frosty relationship between the President and Senate President had been linked to the somewhat confrontational relationship between the Executive and the eighth National Assembly.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Buhari today signed a N8.91 trillion Appropriation Bill which had earlier been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly. The 2019 budget signing signals the start of the 2019 fiscal budget year.

Buhari had earlier proposed a budget of N8.83 trillion to the National Assembly on December 18, 2018, but the passage was delayed due to the Christmas and New Year break, as well as the political campaigns that preceded the 2019 general elections.

Below are photos from the 2019 budget signing:

Advertisement







