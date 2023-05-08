PHOTOS: Peter Obi Arrives Court Ahead Of Tribunal Sitting

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, has arrived at the Court of Appeal as the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) begins its inaugural sitting.

Obi arrived at the election petitions’ court around 10:30 am on Monday 8th, 2023.

The LP candidate is one of the petitioners challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th presidential election.

In his petition, Obi accused INEC of non-compliance with relevant laws, adding that the electoral umpire altered election results in about 18,000 polling units against him while refusing to use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machine mandatory to accredit voters and upload results in real-time in line with the Electoral Act.

A five-man panel of the Court of Appeal will determine all petitions challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani will preside over the panel that include other justices of the appellate court namely; Stephen Adah, Abah Mohammed, Bolaji Yusuf and J.U. Ugo